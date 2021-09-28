Tyson Fury: Referee stoppage in Fury-Wilder II fight saved Deontay Wilder's life

Before the third fight in their triology, Tyson Fury is letting everyone know what would've happened to Deontay Wilder if their last fight continued.

“The moment rose, it happened again and he ended up going down again with so many punches," Fury told BT Sport Box Office. "The final stoppage one was where I was catching him clean, I believe the referee actually saved his life that night and saved his career."

Fury defeated Wilder via seventh-round TKO in February 2020 in the second installment of their fight series. Wilder's corner called the fight to save Wilder from any injury. Wilder took a beating in the fight with Fury knocking him down twice. Fury landed 82 punches to Wilder's 34 punches. The first fight, a split draw, took place in 2018.

The third fight will be on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas. The WBC and The Ring Heavyweight titles will be on the line.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury box during their WBC heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Feb. 22, 2020. Fury won via seventh round TKO.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Tyson Fury: Referee stoppage saved Deontay Wilder's life in last fight