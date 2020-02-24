Tyson Fury promises more knockouts after dethroning Deontay Wilder – his despite father’s plea to retire

Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round in Las Vegas: Reuters

Tyson Fury insists he is only just getting started having reinvented himself as a “beast” with a spectacular destruction of WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The 31-year-old Briton had promised to be aggressive in this rematch against Wilder, after his elusive boxing tactics were not enough to secure the belt in their first fight 14 months ago. He delivered in style, flooring Wilder twice at the MGM Grand and beating the champion up to the extent his corner pulled him out in the seventh round.

“I’m my own worst critic and even though it was a fantastic performance and I got a great win, I know I can do better,” he said. “I’ve only just started with my new trainer, SugarHill Steward. We only had seven weeks to perfect a Kronk Gym style. But I’m a quick learner and I aim to get back to the gym straightaway, to work on balance and straight punches.

“I’m going to be putting people to sleep left, right and centre. Don’t forget when I came here people said I can’t punch. Wilder himself said I’ve got ‘pillow fists’ in the past. Well it didn’t do badly for an old fat guy who can’t punch, did I?”

Asked whether he believes he is the biggest puncher in the heavyweight division, Fury said: “No... I’m an old feather duster who can’t break an egg, aren’t I? But 21 knockouts in 31 fights isn’t so bad considering I never really look for knockouts, I’ve always looked to use my boxing skill.

“With this weight and technique we can knock out anybody. When I jumped on the scales people thought I hadn’t come for a fight, that I’d underestimated Wilder, come for a payday. When I got in there I felt like a beast. This is my weight.”

Fury has now held all of the major world titles in the division, having outclassed Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts before spiralling into a spell of depression and inactivity.

Fury – who socialised with fans in Vegas in the wake of his win – still believes a third match with Wilder could happen.

“The spoils of war are fresh,” he said. “I need to enjoy this victory and Deontay needs time to recover. But I’m almost sure he’ll take the rematch because he’s a dynamite puncher and he can take someone out at any time. With that level of danger, you can always win a fight. I’m sure we’ll do it again if he wants to.”

Wilder, before being taken to hospital, was reflective but annoyed by the stoppage.

“The best man won,” he said. “But my corner threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I had a lot of things going on heading into this fight. It is what it is, but I make no excuses. I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior. He had a great performance and we will be back stronger.”

For Fury’s dad, John, retirement should be an option for his son.

“I want my son to retire now, that’s just my opinion. He’s done enough, he’s got no more to prove. He’s proved he’s been a worthy champion from this country. He’s been 13 years as a pro and he’s always been the opponent, wherever he’s gone to, it’s been an uphill battle for him,” he told Good Morning Britain.

“He’s got a young family, and I do believe his children deserve a father – and he’s done enough. That’s my opinion. I want him to pack it in now, I’ve said that to him.”

