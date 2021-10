Axios

Pfizer will vaccinate all residents over the age of 12 in the Brazilian city of Toledo as part of a study measuring the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in a statement. Why it matters: Researchers in the study hope to monitor viral transmission in a real-life scenario after the population has been inoculated.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The study will be in conjunction with Brazil's Nat