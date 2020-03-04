Tyson Fury’s next three fights revealed by promoter Bob Arum

Tyson Fury is yet to offer a proper apology for his homophobic and sexist remarks: Getty

Bob Arum has outlined Tyson Fury’s next three fights to secure his legacy as the greatest heavyweight of his generation.

The WBC world champion is riding high after battering Deontay Wilder to take his belt in Las Vegas last month.

But the American has already exercised his right to a rematch, with the third fight between the pair pencilled in for July 18.

But Fury’s co-promoter and Top Rank chief Arum has already got an idea of where next for Fury should he come through that.

“Fury will fight Wilder in July. He could then possibly fight the Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev winner in November,” Arum told World Boxing News.



“Then Dillian Whyte in February. Why not?”

Whyte is the mandatory challenger for Fury’s belt right now and is due his shot at the title no later than February 2021.

The WBC’s president Mauricio Sulaiman clarified the mandatory situation, insisting there is no pressure on the Gypsy King for now.

“Tyson Fury is a new champion. He has one year to do any fights he wishes to contract on a voluntary basis,” Sulaiman said.

“Now, Fury apparently has a rematch agreed with Wilder, but can fight Dillian Whyte or he can fight Anthony Joshua.

“He can fight any opponent, as I mentioned.”

