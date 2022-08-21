Tyson Fury makes it clear that he wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury got onto social media immediately after Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Josua in their rematch to retain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles and made it clear what his intentions are.

The WBC beltholder, who has been teasing retirement, wants to fight Usyk for the undisputed championship.

“Get your f—ing checkbook out because the Gypsy King is here forever,” he said.

‼️ Tyson Fury reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua again and confirms that he's NOT retiring… [📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/Wiy3zu3Acz — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 20, 2022

Fury also didn’t hold back in criticizing the fighters and the bout on Saturday.

“The both of them were s—,” he said. “It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. It was bull—-. … I could beat both of them on the same night. It was s—.”

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) is coming off a sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte in April, after which he has gone back and forth on retirement.

Most people thought he was just talking, biding his time until the fight on Saturday. Now we know that’s exactly what he was doing.

Related

Oleksandr Usyk outboxes Anthony Joshua again to set up showdown with Tyson Fury

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie