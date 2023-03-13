Tyson Fury lifts lid on Oleksandr Usyk rematch clause

Tyson Fury has called on Oleksandr Usyk to agree to scrapping a rematch clause, as negotiations continue over a fight between the pair.

Fury and Usyk are set to clash on 29 April at London’s Wembley Stadium, where the winner would emerge as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000. While the WBA has announced that an ‘agreement’ has been reached, the fight is still not official.

Talks seemed to stall over monetary demands last week, until Usyk appeared to agree to a 70-30 purse split in Fury’s favour. Usyk also urged the Briton to donate $1million to Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia.

Taking to social media to provide an update on talks on Monday (13 March), Fury said: “I’ve been speaking to the laywers today, and Usyk’s people have been talking about rematch clauses and all that b******s.

“Here’s one to up the ante: How about there is no f***ing rematch clause, for both of us? Let’s up the ante completely.

“Never worry about what’s in the future and how many more dollars you can get after you’ve been defeated; worry about the fight, 29 April, no rematch clause. How about that? Agree to that.”

Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said last week that Fury, 34, had rejected a purse split of 60-40, weighted in favour of the winner. Ukrainian Usyk, 36, then accepted the WBC champion’s offer of 70-30.

Fury last fought in December, beating Derek Chisora for the third time to retain the WBC belt in London. Meanwhile, Usyk last boxed in August, outpointing Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months to retain the unified heavyweight titles that he took from the Briton in 2021.

Both Fury and Usyk are undefeated, with the latter having previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.