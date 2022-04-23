Tyson Fury lands vicious uppercut to put Dillian Whyte out, retain heavyweight title

If Tyson Fury follows through on his intention to retire, the final punch of his career may wind up being his best.

Fury hit an oncoming Dillian Whyte with a stiff jab and immediately followed it with a blazing right uppercut. The right landed on the point of the chin and Whyte was immediately out cold, doing a dead fall backward.

He managed to get up but staggered into the corner and referee Mark Lyson waved it off at 2:59 of the sixth round in front of a deliriously happy crowd of 94,000 pro-Fury fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

It was the end of a rough-and-tumble fight that Fury was in control of from the beginning. He suggested it would, in fact, be the final punch of his career.

“What better does it get than this? Ninety-four thousand people packed a full stadium in my home country’s capital city,” Fury said. “It does not get any better than this. Ninety-four thousand people and we broke all records in modern-day boxing history.”

Britain's Tyson Fury (R) lands a punch to knockout Britain's Dillian Whyte in the sixth round at Wembley Stadium in West London on April 23, 2022. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The first round was close as Whyte unexpectedly came out in a southpaw stance, and neither man did much. But Fury was in control the rest of the way, throwing jabs and following with shots behind them. Whyte tried to catch Fury with his big overhand right, but he didn’t set it up and Fury was easily able to avoid it.

The biggest moment in the fight before the knockout came in the fourth. Fury threw a punch and leaned forward on the follow through. Whyte was moving toward Fury and they clashed heads, a cut opening on the outside of Whyte’s right eye. They wrestled in Fury’s corner, throwing punches to the back of the other’s head, as Lyson struggled to break them apart.

But that was the most threatened that Fury was during the fight. He was rarely hit by anything significant and was able to do what he wanted offensively.

“I was touching him with the jab, breaking him up with the jab and the check hook,” Fury said. “I wanted to keep downstairs with hooks to the body and at the right time, I was going to bring the right uppercut straight through the middle.”

He found the right time and made the biggest fight in British boxing history one he’ll never forget with a punch for the ages.

Whyte never had a chance to get up.

“He’s a warrior, Dillian Whyte,” Fury said. “But he faced the greatest heavyweight in the world.”