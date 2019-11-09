Tyson Fury hints WWE career is over after ending Braun Strowman feud

Tyson Fury addresses the crowd in Manchester: WWE

Tyson Fury appeared to call time on his brief foray into professional wrestling - by teaming with rival Braun Strowman in Manchester.

The Gypsy King has made headlines after stepping into the world of sports entertainment with WWE.

The heavyweight boxing champion made his debut at the end of last month with a bout against Strowman at the company’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Fury would claim victory via count-out after nailing the Monster Among Men with a firm right hand that left his opponent reeling.

Strowman went on to attack Fury after the bell, leaving many to speculate that the pair would meet again later down the line.

But those hopes appeared to be dashed on Friday night, when the two ended up on the same side for a match on WWE’s Friday Night Smackdown, which was taped at the Manchester Arena and aired globally overnight.

Back on home soil, Fury came out and addressed Strowman, thanking him for his part in their last collision, before suggesting the two should pair up in future.

Strowman would quip that nobody in WWE’s locker room would be crazy enough to take on such a tandem - before being interrupted by The B Team, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

With the challenge accepted, Strowman and Fury aligned to make short work out of the pair, with Fury knocking out Dallas along the way.

The feel-good moment was the end of the show for Smackdown and seemingly confirmed Fury’s assertion after Crown Jewel that his attention would again be on Boxing moving forward.

Pressed on any future, major WWE plans, Fury said at the time: "I've got a big fella called Deontay Wilder to see to [on] February 22nd, and we'll see where we go to from there."

Elsewhere on Friday night, there were new Smackdown tag team champions crowned as The New Day defeated The Revival to claim the gold for the seventh time.

Fans in Manchester were treated to a bumper night of wrestling - after taping their Smackdown broadcast, WWE also recorded the latest episode of Raw, which airs next Monday night.

Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and WWE UK Champion WALTER all featured on the red-brand show.

WWE’s tour of the UK and Europe continues throughout next week.

