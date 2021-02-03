Tyson Fury explains why inactivity cost Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reacts after beating Conor McGregor (Zuffa LLC)

Tyson Fury has backed Conor McGregor’s explanation for losing to Dustin Poirier and insists you lose everything due to inactivity in the sport.

The Irishman claimed his knockout loss to the American at UFC 257 was due to a year outside the octagon, as well as just 40 seconds of action against Donald Cerrone in 27 months since the crushing defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

And now the WBC world heavyweight champion has backed up ‘The Notorious’, having also endured ring rust with 30 months between fights against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and Sefer Seferi in 2018.

“He did [use inactivity as an explanation for his defeat], and he's bang on right,” Fury told Gareth A Davies.

"Conor McGregor fought in 2016, then he had two years out and then he fought Khabib [in 2018]. Then he had another two years out, and then he fought Cerrone [in January 2020].

"Then he had another year out, and then he fought this guy, Poirier. So inactivity kills the cat, no doubt about it. When one man's been active – fighting, sparring and in camps – and one man's been on the couch, it's no good.”

Fury recalls the effects of not fighting regularly, insisting you lose “timing” and “distance” without competitive action.

“I’ve always known it. Because I’m a boxing historian I’ve always known about the inactivity,” Fury added. “Gerry Cooney when he fought Larry Holmes – he was out of the ring for 18 months.

“His timing wasn’t there, he just wasn’t the same fighter as he should’ve been. If one man’s not active and one man’s been in the ring, it’s an uphill battle.”

