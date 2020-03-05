Tyson Fury’s ex-trainer hits back at claims Gypsy King cheated to beat Deontay Wilder

Fury celebrates his victory over Wilder: AFP

Tyson Fury’s ex-trainer Ben Davison has dismissed suggestions that the Gypsy King used tampered gloves to defeat Deontay Wilder and claim the WBC world heavyweight title.

The Briton has come under fire on social media with accusations that his hands were not fully inside his gloves. While videos have circulated of Fury’s gloves flapping at the point of connecting with the American’s head.

But Davison, speaking ahead of his new fighter Josh Taylor’s world title defence against Apinun Khongsong, has rejected claims any rules were broken.

“Look, there’s a commissioner [from the Nevada Athletic Commission] there, there’s nothing in the gloves, it’s ridiculous,” Davison, who trained Fury for the first fight against Wilder, told IFL TV.

“Something came out about the sparring as well, it’s absolute nonsense. You’ve got a commissioner with you 24/7. Even in the lay I couldn’t give Tyson an electrolytes powder thing before his fight because they said it’s got to be sealed, it was sealed, there were arguments with the commission about that. They’re on everything 24/7.

Fury lands a shot on Wilder in the rematch (AFP)

“The opposite team are watching him tie his gloves. How can he tie his gloves, get it taped up, pull his hand back out, put it in the middle [of the glove] and re-do it? It’s madness.

“It’s the way Tyson throws shots because he throws what are called throwaway shots, so sometimes he’ll throw a punch at you that he’s not intending to hit you with or intending to do damage with to make you look here or think about this. Sometimes he may throw with an open hand, flick it out to make you think about this, occupy you with something to hit you somewhere else.

“That’s what you’re looking at, he’s flicking something out… there’s nothing in the glove situation, believe me. Best of all, they are all different makes of gloves. One says it was with the Everlast gloves, then it was about the Paffen Sport gloves, then I’ve seen videos of the [Wladimir] Klitschko gloves which are a different style of Paffen Sport gloves.

“It’s nonsense isn’t it, there’s always something isn’t there? You’re going to get it, he’s on top of the world, so people always want something to say.”

