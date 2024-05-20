Tyson Fury disgraces himself too often to be a source of national pride

Fury was well beaten by Usyk on Saturday night, then claimed the judges had awarded victory to the Ukrainian for reasons of sympathy - PA/Nick Potts

Tyson Fury has long treated the court of public opinion with magisterial disdain. “What people say, think or care about,” he claimed during a tempestuous week in Riyadh, “is none of my interest.” Except he manifestly does care. This is a fighter who, when the mood takes him, never tires of ranting on the subject, once declaring: “If you do something really good in your life, there’s always going to be someone who says it’s rubbish, because they’re just haters and jealous people.”

By now, Fury’s body of work, with 34 straight professional victories before his shock defeat at the fists of Oleksandr Usyk, should brook no argument. And yet a school of thought endures that his catalogue of crassness, which extended in Saudi Arabia to an outrageous allegation that his conqueror had profited from judges’ sympathy over the war in Ukraine, disqualifies him from being the object of hero worship. Or as Clive Myrie, the BBC newsreader, put it live on air once: “He cannot be a d---head and win Sports Personality of the Year.”

To Fury’s avowed indifference, that BBC bauble still eludes him. Instead of a frivolous popularity contest, he now commands up to £80 million for a single fight, not to mention lifelong acclaim within his sport. But whether such admiration will ever extend beyond boxing is a moot point. It feels, after his latest barrel-scraping remarks, as if we are in similar territory to an episode in 2017, when Rory McIlroy drew fierce censure for playing a round of golf with Donald Trump. “Whether you respect the person who holds the position or not, you respect the office that he holds,” he said.

Here lies the essence of the Fury dilemma, where it is easy to respect him for becoming a lineal heavyweight champion, but difficult to summon equivalent regard for the man himself.

The lowlights of Fury’s past tirades are well-documented, from the slurs he has aimed at Usyk to his comment in 2015 that “a woman’s best place is in the kitchen and on her back”. When his notorious attempt at conflating homosexuality and abortion with paedophilia generated too much heat for his liking, his initial response was to turn on the journalist to whom he had said it, pointing to his brother Shane and threatening violent retribution: “See ‘big Shane’ there? He’s 6ft 6in and 25 stone. He’s going to break his [the journalist’s] jaw completely with one straight right hand.”

We hardly need to rewind nine years for evidence of Fury’s polarising persona. It has been in plain sight in Riyadh, even before his ridiculous suggestion of Usyk being a beneficiary of war. The impression, for one brief moment last Thursday night, was that he had reined in his worst excesses, assuring that he would say a prayer for Usyk and “for us both to get out of the ring safely”. At a raucous press conference, his diplomacy drew a polite ripple of applause.

But barely 24 hours later, the boorish provocateur was back. “I’m going to knock this little f---er spark out,” he screamed at the weigh-in. “I’m coming for his heart, f--- his belts. I’m coming for his f---ing heart. F--- him.” As a statement of intent, it was not exactly in the “float like a butterfly” league.

Frank Warren, his promoter, says there is a medical justification, reminding anyone put off by these antics that Fury is bipolar. It provides some context, at least, to his wildly contradictory pronouncements. One minute, he is insisting he will be remembered as the greatest heavyweight who ever lived. The next, he feigns being unbothered by it, shrugging that he is thinking of nothing beyond heading home to Morecambe and counting his money.

True, these screeching handbrake turns all help make him a compelling figure. But they can alienate his public, who are never too sure which of his alter egos will emerge next: the thoughtful mental illness survivor, or the unhinged “Gypsy King” revelling in calling his critics “s---houses”?

Fury is expected to try and force through a rematch against Usyk later this year - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

With his full entourage in tow, it has been the second version we have witnessed during his strangest of weeks in the desert. When his father John has not been landing a butt on the nearest dissenter in Usyk’s camp, brothers Hughie and Shane have kept fortifying his sense of being omnipotent, answerable to no one. To spend any time in this machismo-soaked realm is to go through a reality-warping experience. When the British Embassy held a reception to mark the fight, complete with the alcohol banned everywhere else in Saudi Arabia, one of the guests was Jason Marriner, the notorious former football hooligan. The scene resembled Sexy Beast on steroids.

Many of Fury’s fans were invited to the event, underlining his preferred status as the “People’s Champion”. It is a label he loves: if you are so inclined, you can have it emblazoned on a black-and-gold T-shirt from his website for £20. There are details that support this claim, such as his fondness for Morecambe’s roast dinners and the story that Keegan’s Cafe in the town has a caramel slice with his name on it when he comes back.

But the sheer toxicity of which Fury is capable has left a doubt. Yes, he might have plotted one of his sport’s most improbable journeys, transporting himself from early fights at a Nottingham leisure centre and a Norfolk showground to the gaudy neon of Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena. Yes, he has engineered a mighty second act in his life after psychological traumas so acute that he was driven to the brink of suicide.

The problems arise, as his broadside towards Usyk illustrates, when he opens his mouth. Too often Fury has spoken mindlessly, hurtfully, alienating those who might otherwise have been seduced by his talents. At 35, he is entitled not to care who he offends, given the vast bounties he has earned. Equally, he cannot complain if people decide from his classless outbursts that he is beyond the pale. Fury’s record should, on the surface, be a source of great national pride. But it would be presumptuous for this self-styled folk hero to imagine that he has carried his country with him.

