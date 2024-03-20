Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder punches harder than Francis Ngannou ‘by a mile’

Tyson Fury still views Deontay Wilder as the most powerful puncher he’s ever faced.

Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) was knocked down in Round 12 of his WBC heavyweight title fight with Wilder in 2018, when he miraculously got up after being rendered flat on his back motionless. The pair battled to a split draw, but Fury was able to close out their chapter when he finished Wilder by TKO in their rematch and by KO in their trilogy bout.

Fury was also knocked down in his boxing match vs. former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou last October, but he rallied to win by controversial split decision. Fury says there’s no comparison when rating his former foes’ punching power.

“Deontay, by far,” Fury said on “The Stomping Ground.” “Francis Ngannou is a big puncher, but I wasn’t really troubled by any of his punches. It wasn’t like it was dynamite every time he hit me and I was wobbled or anything, no. Just one shot to the back of the head, and that was it. So, Wilder is still the biggest puncher I’ve ever been in the ring with, by a mile.”

WBC heavyweight champion Fury will face Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles, in an undisputed championship fight May 18 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

