Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder, and this photo alone proves it
Tyson Fury got his win.
Fury beat Deontay Wilder with a dominant seventh-round TKO on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas to claim the WBC heavyweight title.
One didn’t need to watch the fight to know the outcome, however. All they needed to see was one picture.
This photo, taken by Al Bello of Getty Images, shows Fury landing a devastating blow right in Wilder’s jaw during the bout:
Seriously, just look at that photo. It was captured at exactly the right moment when Fury landed the punch, and shows Wilder’s jaw popping out of place.
Being on the receiving end of that hit can’t be a fun experience.
Bravo, Bello.
