Tyson Fury confirms two-bout deal to face Anthony Joshua: ‘The biggest fight in British boxing history has been agreed’

Tyson Fury is WBC heavyweight champion, while Anthony Joshua holds the remaining belts: Instagram/@gypsyking101

Tyson Fury has confirmed that he has agreed a two-fight deal to face Anthony Joshua in 2021, in potentially the biggest series of contests in British boxing history.

Earlier on Wednesday, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said both fighters had agreed terms, though specific dates and venues were still to be decided.

Fury later posted a video to Twitter, saying: ”I’m just after getting off the phone with Daniel Kinahan. He’s just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed. Get in there my boy!

“Big shoutout Dan, he got this done – literally over the line. Two-fight deal, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua next year.

“One problem, I’ve just got to smash Deontay Wilder‘s face right in, in the next fight, and then we go into the Joshua fight next year.”

Fury fought to a split decision draw against Wilder in the pair’s WBC heavyweight title bout in December 2018, then stopped the American in the seventh round of a rematch in February of this year.

The result led many fans to call for a title unification bout between Fury and Joshua – who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight belts. A trilogy fight between Fury and Wilder was a stipulation of the contract for their initial rematch, however.

That third fight was expected to go ahead in July before coronavirus-related disruptions to boxing took effect, and Fury acknowledged that the contest will still take place before his fights with Joshua.

“So there we are, the Gypsy King vs AJ is on for next year, but there is a hurdle in the road called the Bronze Bomber, AKA the knockout king,” he said.

“I will get onto him and knock him spark out, and then we go onto the big fight.”

Joshua last fought in December, defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch to regain his titles after dropping them to the Mexican-American in June last year.

Story continues

