Tyson Fury confirms February rematch with Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas

Deontay Wilder, left, and Tyson Fury will fight again on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury confirmed via social media on Friday that his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in two months in Las Vegas.

Representatives for both sides confirmed to ESPN on Nov. 27 that the fight would be Feb. 22, 14 months after their first bout. Fury announced in August that it was first scheduled, though it was contingent on the fighters winning their interim bouts.

There was official no confirmation as to location, and now Fury has announced it will be at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The date was chosen strategically, Top Rank chairman and Fury co-promoter Bob Arum told ESPN last month:

"Everybody involved factored in that, it was the big date they could get the most bang and publicity for the event," Arum said. "The college football season is over, the NFL season is over, the playoffs haven't started yet in the NBA, and March Madness is a month away."

The two first faced off in December 2018 and ended with a split draw. It’s the second fight of a three-fight agreement. Fury won two interim fights, including a second-round TKO over Tom Schwarz in June and a win over Otto Wallin in September that left Fury with a cut over his eye.

Wilder had the most recent fight, knocking out Luis Ortiz with a single punch on Nov. 23. He also knocked out Dominic Breazeale in May.

