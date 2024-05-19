Tyson Fury clarifies claims judges sided with Oleksandr Usyk because of Ukraine war

Tyson Fury suggested “it was what it was” after he appeared to accuse the judges of helping Oleksandr Usyk win their fight because Ukraine is “at war”.

Fury’s effort to become the undisputed world heavyweight champion ended in defeat by split decision in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The scorecards read 115-112 to Usyk, 114-113 to Usyk, and 114-113 to Fury.

Fury was asked to clarify comments he made in the ring in the “immediate and emotional aftermath” of the decision.

“It was what it was, one of the judges had me winning, two of them didn’t... can’t really say much about it,” he said.

Promoter Frank Warren added that Fury needed to “compose himself” in his dressing room after the fight before taking questions.