Tyson Fury brands Deontay Wilder an 'idiot' and 'sore loser' after post-fight exchange - REUTERS

Tyson Fury branded Deontay Wilder an "idiot" and "sore loser" after their post-fight exchange in Las Vegas.

Fury defeated Wilder with an 11th-round knockout, coming back from two knockdowns in one of the most entertaining of heavyweight fights.

But the pair did not exchange typical post-fight pleasantries, with Fury claiming Wilder said he did not "want to show any sportsmanship or respect" to his opponent after the Gypsy King went over to say well done.

After 33 rounds, @Tyson_Fury pays respect to Deontay Wilder.



These men have shared something special. pic.twitter.com/f4wrY3ohez — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

Wilder did not hang around the ring too long after the fight was finished.

When asked what he said to Wilder, Fury explained: "I just said, 'Well done,' and he said, 'I don't wanna show any sportsmanship or respect.' I said, 'No problem.' Very surprised. Sore loser. Idiot."

The pair put on a brilliant show for the Las Vegas crowd and the millions watching across the world, exchanging blows and both recovering from hitting the canvas in the early rounds.

"It was a great fight tonight, it was worthy of any trilogy in the history of the sport," Fury said.

"Deontay Wilder's a top fighter, he gave me a real run for my money. I always said I'm the best in the world and he's second best.

"Don't ever doubt me. When the chips are down I can always deliver."

Fury serenaded the crowd after the fight, singing Walking in Memphis before celebrating with his team and wife Paris.

🎶 Walking in Vegas 🎶



🎶 Lancashire, la, la, la! 🎶



It's not a @Tyson_Fury victory until he serenades us 😅 pic.twitter.com/q07DWf8rmt — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 10, 2021

The British heavyweight is expected to fight fellow Brit Dillian Whyte early next year.

Asked whether it could take place in a big UK stadium, promotor Frank Warren said: "I'd love to [fight in the UK]. Let him enjoy the moment, it was the best heavyweight fight I've ever seen."