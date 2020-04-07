Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder ‘costume’ excuse might be true

Deontay Wilder wore a costume in tribute to Black History Month that weighed more than three stone: AP

Tyson Fury believes there is truth to Deontay Wilder’s excuse that his ring walk costume was too heavy and drained him of energy for their heavyweight world title rematch.

The American made the outlandish claim after suffering an emphatic defeat to the Briton, losing his unbeaten record and relinquishing the WBC title.

While many mocked Wilder for his excuse, Fury now believes there is some truth to it, as his opponent was not the fighter he expected to face in the ring.

“That wasn’t the Deontay Wilder that I prepared for,” Fury told Talk Sport. “Although it was a fantastic victory for myself and it was a great fight, it just did seem that Wilder maybe wasn’t himself.

“Maybe his legs were sore from the costume, maybe he did have the flu, maybe he did have a broken arm or a bone in his back or whatever. I’m not sure because that wasn’t the Deontay Wilder that I prepared for. That wasn’t the animal I put myself through all those hours in training for.

“I said it would be one of my easiest fights and it was. I believe that was one of my easiest fights apart from the early knockovers that I had. And on this level you don’t usually get that sort of easy victory, with heavyweight champions of the world.

“The guy’s been heavyweight champion of the world and made 10 title defences, knocked out every single person – and to go in there with me, who’s usually a boxer, counter-puncher, master-skilled boxer, and get absolutely destroyed in a few rounds.

“I trained for an absolute battle royale and I didn’t get that.”

Read more

Fury insists he’ll be a ‘different person’ after coronavirus crisis