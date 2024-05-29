Tyson Fury agrees Oleksandr Usyk rematch – it will define his legacy

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to fight again just before Christmas - PA/Nick Potts

The comeback after a first career defeat is the biggest fight any great world champion faces and Tyson Fury will have much to ponder on and prepare for when his day of reckoning comes.

The officially sanctioned rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be on December 21, back in Riyadh. Processing mentally and emotionally where he is – 36 in August with some very tough rounds in the past six years – and preparing physically after 12 hard rounds last month against the Ukrainian, will be a deep process.

Telegraph Sport understands that Fury, noticeably quiet, has been spending time with extended family. He will have watched the fight and will know where and how it went wrong. Usyk, 37, was brilliant tactically, and supreme in the last third.

Yet the fight was close enough to demand a rematch and Fury’s performance in the first six rounds, and how he recovered after a torrid ninth round, leave enough for his training team to consider how to make the adjustments.

More aggressive this time, perhaps, capitalising on being on top in rounds five and six, imposing himself more, or maybe even going for broke with more assaults himself, while watching for those largely left-handed attacks from the angles created by the shorter, lighter man.

There is also the truckload of gold to consider. It is another enormous payday for the two behemoths of the heavyweight division and to walk away now always seemed unlikely. But this is now Fury’s most important contest. It is worth recalling that he has already made a comeback of his own: the one from the months spent in mental health despair, the contemplation of taking his own life, 10 stone overweight at a whopping 29 stone, in a wilderness.

There was another comeback, within a fight, when the ‘Gypsy King’ climbed off the canvas against Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles in 2018, in a moment of sporting drama that will live on forever.

We know Fury can be knocked down and get up. Great chin, great resilience, great champion’s heart.

Legacy is as much what others think

Now the ultimate comeback – from a defeat. There are many comebacks in heavyweight history that form part of a fighter’s legacy.

They include Evander Holyfield with a heart condition returning from defeat to become world champion again; Muhammad Ali losing three of his prime years from 1967 for refusing to be enlisted into the Vietnam War yet coming back to twice more be the heavyweight world champion with unforgettable victories over George Foreman and Leon Spinks (in a rematch); and Foreman returning after 10 years away and eventually becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 46.

For Fury, the belts do not matter as much as the victory over Usyk, and while the Briton often eschews the notion of what his legacy may mean to him, it will count when this period in the heavyweight division becomes history.

Legacy is as much what others think, how the critics write it, how the fans debate it. The era is still in flux. Usyk, Fury and Anthony Joshua are still vying for ascendancy.

At present, Usyk sits on the throne. A victory for Fury over Usyk in a second fight will put the Lancastrian of the traveller community back at the summit, with two more potentially huge nights on offer: a trilogy contest with the great Ukrainian or that much-vaunted all-British clash with Joshua, arguably the richest fight in the sport, which has come so close many times. It could be worth $250 million.

Given the ties now between their respective promoters Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn – and, just as importantly, the financial backing of Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabian investment in the sport – the blockbuster could yet still happen in the first half of 2025.

Yet if Fury loses to Usyk for a second time, it is debatable whether he and Joshua will ever fight. That is why Fury-Usyk 2 will have the aficionados of the sport, and the casual fans, flocking to it.

It is a must-win for Fury and a must-win for Fury-Joshua. Roll on December.

