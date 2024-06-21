Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira reclassified as medical non-counters for Notre Dame football

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football released an updated roster on Friday that no longer includes defensive linemen Tyson Ford and Aiden Gobaira.

A source confirmed that both third-year players have been reclassified as medical non-counters while remaining enrolled at Notre Dame. The moves bring Notre Dame closer to the 85-player scholarship limit that must be reached by the start of fall classes in late August.

A political science major who enrolled in January 2022, Ford is projected to graduate in May 2025.

A four-star recruit from St. Louis, the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Ford stepped away from the team during the final portion of spring practice. On April 13, Irish football coach Marcus Freeman said Ford was “taking some personal time just to figure out what he wants to do moving forward.”

Ford has practiced at both defensive end and defensive tackle during his college career, adding and shedding weight along the way, but he struggled to carve out a niche at a deep position group.

After redshirting in 2022, Ford made just three game appearances and played a total of 13 defensive snaps in 2023. He made one tackle and had a quarterback hurry against Tennessee State in Game 2.

Ford also saw limited action on Senior Day against Wake Forest (five snaps) and in the regular-season finale at Stanford (two snaps).

Half of Ford’s right lung was removed at age 1 during a surgical procedure known as an upper lung lobectomy. He overcame asthma to become a standout in multiple sports.

Fellow Irish defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio, who played youth football with Ford in the St. Louis area, marveled at his friend’s determination before the 2023 season.

“Tyson is a very energetic person,” Rubio said. “What he’s doing is phenomenal. I keep forgetting the story, but every time he takes off his jersey, I see the scar and I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember that now.’ “

At 6-5 and 249 pounds, Gobaira arrived from Chantilly High School in Fairfax, Va., as a four-star edge prospect with a lacrosse background. Despite enrolling early in January 2022, Gobaira never saw game action for Notre Dame.

He redshirted as a freshman, then suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during fall practice in August 2023. Gobaira did not participate in spring practice this offseason as he awaited medical clearance.

Rubio, meanwhile, has returned to the Irish roster after stepping away from football in the spring. Freeman said in late May that Rubio would be back for summer conditioning ahead of his redshirt junior year.

