Tyson Foerster with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

With a 3-0 win Saturday afternoon over the Red Wings, the Flyers are on a season-best five-game point streak. By Jordan Hall
Everton are facing the threat of a points deduction or heavy fine after being charged by the Premier League with breaching financial rules.
The UFC on ESPN 43 headliner is set after both fighters made weight Friday in San Antonio.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-free agency (sort of) mock draft. Wait until you see the dice roll the Colts take at No. 4.
The Huskies may be a No. 4 seed, but make no mistake: They look like the best team in college basketball and are the unassailable favorites to win it all in Houston.
Brad Marchand took immediate action after Montreal's Rem Pitlick delivered a cheap shot on Patrice Bergeron, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery full endorsed that action.
Mike McGlinchey, a highly-touted free agent tackle, "didn't really field another offer" because of the Denver Broncos' pitch.
The PGA Tour could well get the final they deserve here on Sunday for their numbskulled decision to take the WGC Match Play off the 2024 schedule. Nothing would expose their foolishness in dumping this wonderful event better than Scottie Scheffler versus Rory McIlroy.
Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm dominated Yana Santos in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 43 in San Antonio.
A confrontation between two players in the postgame handshake line following Bowling Green's win over Memphis on Thursday night in the Women's NIT has been referred to campus police.
Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
The MMA community had rave reviews for former champ Holly Holm after her dominant win over Yana Santos at UFC on ESPN 43.
Top-ranked defending champion Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy rallied late for dramatic triumphs on Saturday to reach the semi-finals of the WGC Match Play Championship.Scheffler will face pal Sam Burns in an all-American semi-final on Sunday morning while McIlroy, the 2015 WGC Match Play winner from Northern Ireland, will face American Cam Young in the other.
Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn blew past Gonzaga for an 82-54 blowout win on Saturday night, earning its first trip to the Final Four in nine years.
Christian Watson has all the confidence in the world that Trey Lance has the capabilities to succeed in the NFL.
Penalties, replay and kickoffs will be among the rule changes proposed by teams and the league.
USGA CEO Mike Whan was apparently listening to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio on his way into the office Friday morning when a conversation piqued him. So, he called in.
Florida Atlantic's magical NCAA tournament run has reached the Final Four.
Only eight teams are still standing.
With Opening Day less than a week away, Alex Pavlovic predicts which player will head to New York with the Giants next week.