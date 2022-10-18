Tyson Campbell is emerging as one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks

Adam Stites
There are a lot of problems for the Jacksonville Jaguars to fix after three consecutive losses and a season-worst performance from the defense in Week 6. The good news for the Jaguars defensively is that second-year cornerback Tyson Campbell looks like a star.

Campbell, 22, was the Jaguars’ second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and he’s been stellar so far in his sophomore campaign.

Through six weeks, only three NFL players who have been targeted at least 30 times this season have allowed fewer yardage than Campbell.

Campbell is allowing a 62.9 passer rating when targeted this season and he was the highest graded defensive back in the NFL by Pro Football Focus in Week 6.

In the Jaguars’ 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Campbell was targeted six times by Matt Ryan and allowed just three receptions for eight yards. While the Colts’ Alec Pierce caught a game-winning 32-yard touchdown over cornerback Shaquill Griffin in the final minute, Campbell put the clamps on Pierce for the majority of the game.

What has perhaps prevented Campbell from getting more recognition or solidifying his place as a truly elite cornerback has been his difficulty locating the ball in the air. While he’s been on the hip of every receiver he’s faced in 2022, Campbell hasn’t had an interception since the Week 1 opener against the Washington Commanders.

His tendency to stay step for step with receivers, but not find the the ball in time to make a play, has led to Campbell winding up on the wrong side of some highlight reel plays this season.

Regardless, Campbell is making life difficult for opposing offenses and proving himself to be a rising star with the potential to be a cornerstone of the Jaguars defense for the foreseeable future.

 

