Tyson Campbell: Calvin Ridley will make Sundays so much easier for me

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell took a massive step forward in 2022, emerging as one of the NFL’s best young defensive backs. Now he says he’s ready to take another leap, thanks in part to his new teammate, wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

“We’re just two competitors going at it each and every day in practice,” Campbell said of Ridley in an interview with 1010XL. “I know he’s going to make Sundays so much easier for me and I’m going to do the same for him. He’s a great caliber receiver, he can do it all.

“He can do everything. He can run routes, he can run, great hands, smart player, willing blocker, great teammate. What more can you ask for?”

Respect between Campbell and Ridley was mutual through training camp. Earlier this month, Ridley told reporters that he doesn’t want to take too many practice reps against anyone other than Campbell, because he appreciates the challenge.

“The addition of Calvin [Ridley] challenging him and Darious [Williams], you see it in practice, they really enjoyed the competition,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Thursday. “Calvin goes one hundred miles an hour, you guys have seen that. It really pushes those two corners to be great and it’s just improved their game. Tyson is in a good spot heading into the regular season.”

Campbell finished his second season in the NFL with an 82.1 grade on Pro Football Focus, second highest among starters on the Jaguars defense behind only Josh Allen’s 82.9.

