Tyson Campbell out, 2 Jaguars questionable vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will again be without Tyson Campbell when they play the Houston Texans in Week 12.

In the final injury report of the week, the Jaguars ruled out the cornerback and listed two players as questionable.

It’d be a surprise if wide receiver Zay Jones or defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Jones weren’t able to play Sunday. Both players were questionable, but played in Week 11 and neither suffered any setback.

The only other player on the injury report for the Jaguars was defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter who missed a practice this week for personal reasons, but didn’t get an injury designation Friday.

For the Texans, three players will be out of action Sunday due to injury and another three are questionable.

Wide receiver Noah Brown leads the NFL in yards per reception at 20.9, but he’s played in just five games. He was also out of action when the Texans came to EverBank Stadium to play the Jaguars in Week 3.

