Tyson Barrie with a Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Even after three NBA championships and two MVP awards, Stephen Curry has never looked better to his coach. Curry scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio 114-91 on Tuesday night, snapping the Spurs' three-game winning streak. ''This is the best I've ever seen him, just from a confidence and strength standpoint, and that's saying something, obviously,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.