Tyson Bagent to start vs. Saints, Justin Fields remains week-to-week

Tyson Bagent will get at least one more opportunity as Chicago's starter.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said during an interview with ESPN Chicago's Waddle & Silvy show that Bagent will start the Week 9 matchup against the Saints.

"Justin Fields is week-to-week," Eberflus said. "He's still working with the trainers. He is improving, but Tyson will continue as our quarterback until he is healthy."

Bagent won his first start against the Raiders in Week 7 before losing to the Chargers last night. Bagent finished the game 25-of-37 for 232 yards with two interceptions.

“He played solid,” Eberflus said of Bagent. “[W]e’ve just got to eliminate those two interceptions. But I do think that he operated no-huddle, when we were in that mode in the second half, I thought he did that really well. And [he] distributed the ball around to our skill [players].”

Fields has not played since suffering his thumb injury against the Vikings on Oct. 15.

"He's just working with the trainers and we’ll see where it is,” Eberflus said.

In three appearances, Bagent has completed 70 percent of his passes for 477 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. He's also rushed for 27 yards with two touchdowns.

Fields has completed 62 percent of his throws this year for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and six picks. He’s rushed for 237 yards with one TD.