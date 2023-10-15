Tyson Bagent leads a touchdown drive to put Bears back in the game

After a sorely disappointing opening NFL drive, Tyson Bagent is putting the Bears back in it.

He capped off a phenomenal drive with a quarterback sneak to bring the game back within one score.

Tyson Bagent sneaks it in for his first career TD!



Bagent took over for Justin Fields, who left Sunday's game with a hand injury. Fields was officially ruled out for the game and will not return.

Apparently, that's no matter. Bagent looks strong passing the football and leading the charge. As it stands, he has 67 passing yards on 7-of-10 completions.

Fields finished his day with 58 passing yards and 46 rushing yards. He was sacked four times and completed just six passes from the game.

