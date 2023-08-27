Tyson Bagent knows people see him as an underdog
Bears' Tyson Bagent talks about seeing people's surprise when a UDFA rookie makes big plays
Tyson Bagent knows people see him as an underdog originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Bears' Tyson Bagent talks about seeing people's surprise when a UDFA rookie makes big plays
Tyson Bagent knows people see him as an underdog originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
Baker Mayfield was a low-cost gamble for the Buccaneers.
Silseth was in clear pain while trainers attended to him.
Preece was able to climb from his car before he laid down on a stretcher.
The most hyped pitching prospect in years received a rude welcome in Double-A.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Ohtani left a start early with cramping on Aug. 3 and missed a start with arm fatigue before he was diagnosed with a torn UCL.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Washington averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2022 and added 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
Biles once again landed a move that no other female gymnast bothers attempting.
Some fantasy offenses just start themselves. Scott Pianowski identifies five for the 2023 season.
The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.