Tyson Bagent: I've got nothing to lose

Tyson Bagent was a Division II star who went undrafted in the spring. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent, and now, five months later, the Shepherd University product will make his first career start.

“I think my life has been planned out for me ahead of time,” Bagent said, via Chris Emma of 670 The Score. “I think everything that has happened and will happen was already set in stone to happen. And I think coming from where I come from, I’ve pretty much beat every odd that there was for me. So, I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Justin Fields did not practice Wednesday and is not expected to play Sunday after dislocating his right thumb in the Week 6 loss to the Vikings.

Bagent won the backup job in late September and made his NFL debut last week. He was 10-of-14 for 83 yards and an interception while running twice for 4 yards and a touchdown.

He will have another first this Sunday.

“I always thought it was going to happen,” Bagent said.