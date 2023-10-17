Tyson Bagent had a special guest in attendance for his NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After making his NFL debut on Sunday against the Vikings, Bears' backup quarterback Tyson Bagent said his father was in the crowd at Soldier Field to witness the special moment.

"My pops is here, a couple of my friends are here, and my godparents are here," Bagent told reporters.

The undrafted rookie entered the game in the third quarter after Justin Fields exited with a dislocated right thumb.

He took his first snap and delivered a strike to Velus Jones Jr. for a 6-yard gain. But shortly after, Bagent was sacked and fumbled the ball. The Vikings scooped it up and took it the distance for what would end up being the deciding score.

Bagent shook off the strip-sack and engineered a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive in which he went four-for-four for 55 yards. Bagent capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run on a quarterback sneak.

With a chance to lead a game-winning drive, though, he underthrew D.J. Moore and was picked off by Byron Murphy Jr. with two minutes to go, cementing the Bears' eventual 19-13 loss.

"I'm just super thankful for my family, super thankful for all my past relationships that helped me get to this moment," he said.

"I think more so than anything, the most important thing in the NFL is to win. And we didn't win. So like what I said before — wanting to obviously win first, and then after that just being excited that I was able to play quarterback in the

NFL in a real game."

All in all, the second-string quarterback was serviceable, finishing the day with 58 passing yards and 46 rushing yards. The Bears, though, will need a lot more out of Bagent should Fields miss extended time.

