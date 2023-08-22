Tyson Bagent explains why he looked so comfortable operating Bears offense

Bears rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent has shaken things up in the battle for the backup quarterback job behind Justin Fields.

Bagent shined in his second preseason action against the Indianapolis Colts, where he ignited a spark on offense for his lone full series in the second quarter. Bagent led an efficient 17-play, 92-yard scoring drive, completing 7-of-8 passes for 61 yards with a 98.4 passer rating, capping the drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

That was in relief of P.J. Walker, who led an uninspired couple of series that both resulted in punts. Walker completed 1-of-4 passes for 6 yards and was sacked twice. There was an immediate difference in offensive execution when Bagent stepped in the game. The undrafted rookie looked poised, calm and comfortable operating the offense.

“I would say it’s probably two things,” Bagent said after the game. “Luckily enough, I was able to play a lot of football in college and really get exposed to all the situations football has to offer. I think that definitely serves a role. I’ve also been playing quarterback since I was 6, when my dad forced me to play. I’ve been playing for a long time.

“I have a pretty good understanding of what needs to happen and what doesn’t need to happen. And also, the mental load that it is to play quarterback in the NFL, it’s a lot. So if you kinda let that get to you, you can start to look pretty crazy out there. I like to keep it cool, calm, and collected and let all the guys in the trenches do all the crazy dirty work. And try to get everybody on the same page so we’re able to move the ball down the field.”

Heading into the final preseason game, all eyes will be on the battle for the QB2 job. At this point, it feels like Bagent has passed up Nathan Peterman on the depth chart and Walker has struggled throughout training camp and preseason.

But will another strong preseason outing from Bagent be enough to secure him a roster spot? Stay tuned.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire