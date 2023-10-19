What if Tyson Bagent didn't get his NFL shot? Here's his backup plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, Tyson Bagent has a chance to earn his first NFL start at quarterback.

As an undrafted Division-II quarterback, certainly, a start in the NFL couldn't have always felt realistic. Did Bagent have a backup plan if he didn't get his shot in the NFL?

"Yeah, I was basically just going to Crossfit my life away," Bagent said. "Basically, just get as ripped and jacked as I possibly could and be a teacher at Martinsburg High School."

Hilariously, that would've been an easy task for Bagent to accomplish. Not just because exercising and teaching is far easier than being an NFL quarterback, but his dad, Travis, also known as "The Beast," was a professional arm wrestler.

As ripped as you can get.

Still, Bagent doesn't have to resort to that plan. And that didn't come as a surprise to him. He proclaims he and his father always knew this was how his athletic career would unfold.

"Yeah, oddly I always thought it was gonna happen," Bagent said. "I think really me and my dad were the only ones who thought this was gonna happen. After that, it was just figuring out how I could outwork everybody that maybe had more things than I did."

It appears Bagent will get a shot at his first NFL start on Sunday as Justin Fields rehabs a thumb injury he endured last Sunday. Fields reportedly dislocated his thumb, popped it in, but was --- and still is --- unable to grip a football pain-free.

The swelling has gone down in Fields' thumb. But surgery isn't off the table. Neither is playing on Sunday against the Raiders, sending Bagent back to the bench. Everything is on the table, according to the Bears.

During the last Bears game against the Vikings, Bagent relieved Fields late in the game. His first NFL drive did not go as planned. He was strip-sacked and the Vikings returned his fumble for a touchdown.

Bagent recovered during the ensuing drive. He led the Bears to a scoring drive, driving his way into the endzone on a quarterback sneak for his first NFL touchdown. He put the Bears back in the game, but the momentum didn't last. He threw an interception on his following drive to seal the win for the Vikings.

But on Sunday, it appears he'll get another shot at NFL success with his first start. Hopefully, if he does start, he plays well enough to where he won't have to dedicate his life to Crossfit.

