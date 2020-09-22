Tyson Alualu: Teams game plan around the other guys, making my job easy

One of the pleasant surprises of this young NFL season has been Steelers defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, a 33-year-old who’s in his 11th season and playing perhaps his best football ever.

Alualu had five tackles, a sack, two pressures and a knocked down pass in Sunday’s win over the Broncos, but he said he thinks he’s benefiting from opposing offenses having to game plan for teammates Cam Heyward, Stephon Tuitt, T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree as much as he’s making things happen himself.

“Every week we look to do better and get better. I think I am fitting in well,” Alualu said. “Just having the guys we have on our defense makes it a lot better for me. Whether it’s T.J. or Bud coming off the edge, or Cam or Tuitt pushing up the middle, I think teams have to game plan around those guys and it makes it that much easier for me to go out and do my job. That is my focus and what I try to get done.”

Alualu is making it look easy this year, and making life hard for opposing quarterbacks.

