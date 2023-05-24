Tyson Alualu on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s mindset: ‘Stone-cold killer’

For the second time in the offseason, someone who played with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has praised him for his mindset. First, it was wide receiver Calvin Austin III who said if you don’t get on his level you get left behind.

Now it is defensive tackle Tyson Alualu. He was on The Sick Podcast and said that Pickett had the mindset of a “stone-cold killer.” Pickett enters his first offseason as the team’s starting quarterback after winning the job over Mitch Trubisky last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Alualu also said he would love to return to the Steelers. The 13-year veteran is currently a free agent and Pittsburgh appears to have loaded up the defensive line and I’m not sure there is a spot for the 36-year-old defensive tackle.

Tyson Alualu on #Steelers QB Kenny Pickett: “He really has that mindset of a stone cold killer, man” 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/8teXPvnlcU — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) May 24, 2023

More 2023 Steelers roster!

Steelers WR Calvin Austin on QB Kenny Pickett: 'You either got to be at his level or get left behind' Steelers G Kevin Dotson says he expects to be replaced Pittsburgh Steelers post-draft breakdown: Offensive tackle

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire