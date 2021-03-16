Tyson Alualu agrees to two-year deal with Jaguars

Tyson Alualu is heading back to where his career began.

The defensive tackle’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman, announced on Tuesday that Alualu has agreed to a two-year contract with the Jaguars. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the deal is worth $6 million.

Jacksonville drafted Alualu at No. 10 overall back in 2010. Alualu played his first seven seasons with the club, recording 17.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 51 quarterback hits in 110 games.

Alualu has spent the last four years with the Steelers, appearing in 62 games and starting 22. He recorded a pair of sacks and five passes defensed in 2020 while on the field for 44 percent of the club’s defensive snaps.

Alualu has 24.5 career sacks with 46 tackles for loss in 172 total games.

