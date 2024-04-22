Tyshun Willis of Velma Jackson commits to Mississippi State football, coach Jeff Lebby

Tyshun Willis has committed to Mississippi State football, the edge rusher announced Monday on X (formerly Twitter). He is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, in the 2025 recruiting class.

Willis is a product on Camden, Mississippi, who attends Velma Jackson High School. He is the fourth player committed to coach Jeff Lebby's upcoming class, joining four-star quarterback KaMario Taylor, three-star linebacker AJ Rice and punter Jack Richardson.

Willis' offer sheet includes Ole Miss, Baylor, Jackson State and Southern Miss, among others. His announcement comes after three-star defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud decommitted from Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are entering their first season with Lebby at the helm and Coleman Hutzler as defensive coordinator. Amid the staff changes after Lebby replaced Zach Arnett in November, defensive line coach David Turner was retained.

Mississippi State opens its season against Eastern Kentucky on Aug. 31 at Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a 5-7 season.

