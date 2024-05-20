Tyshawn Jones Talks His New Adidas Sneaker and That Absurd Subway Gap 360

Zander Taketomo

Tyshawn Jones wants you to skate in his new shoes. While the upcoming Adidas Tyshawn II looks more like a lifestyle model than the previous iteration, the generational skater understands there’ll be no crossover success if it isn’t first a hit among its core audience. “If it were only a fashion shoe and people didn't skate in it, it wouldn’t even cross over to fashion,” Jones told GQ in an exclusive interview. After all, if Michael Jordan had been average on the court, nobody would’ve worn Air Jordans to ball, much less casually. And without people actually skating in the Tyshawn IIs, they won’t find their way to people who’ll wear ‘em just to chill.

Zander Taketomo

Being able to chill in his new kicks, though, is just as important to Jones as skating. “I don’t always want to look like I'm about to do a trick,” Jones says. The Tyshawn II succeeds at that wholeheartedly—it’s an extremely wearable low-top that slides in comfortably alongside beloved Adidas classics like the Gazelle or the Samba. “They are skate shoes,” Jones assures me, “but just skate shoes that look cool.” The design taps into what Jones is best at: creating something for skaters that everyone can love and understand.

AIM

A large part of Jones’s mass appeal is that he strategically invites people into the opaque world of skateboarding with his tricks. “The way I think about it is, ‘How do we bring reality to skateboard?’” Jones explains. “How does the normal mind conceptualize what skateboarding means?” It takes a technician’s expertise to truly understand what pros like Jones are pulling off when they take flight on their boards. “The reason skateboarding hasn't gotten to the level of a basketball or baseball is that it’s hard to dissect,” Jones says. “If you don't understand it, it just looks like someone jumping around and being crazy. I try to push the needle forward in the culture.”

Jones knows that, as in the case of Air Jordans, his shoes will succeed because they’re true to him and the iconic moments he creates while wearing them—most of which involve easy-to-understand stunts. Jones’s most famous tricks involve him vaulting over trash cans or cars, like the $5 million Ferrari he ollie’d over in downtown New York. “People can relate to a trash can. We’ve all thrown things in the trash. We’ve all driven a car.”

Zander Taketomo

The site of Jones’s most legendary feats, however—his version of MJ’s free-throw line—is the 145th Street Station subway gap. His first jump over the chasm, in 2022, was immortalized on a cover of Thrasher. He most recently jumped it for a third time earlier this month, adding a 360 flip to the proceedings. It was a feat most skaters would save for the closing scene of a video; Jones casually posted it to Instagram.

When I ask Jones how he mentally prepares himself for dangerous tricks like the subway gap jumps, which leave no room for error, he pauses a moment before answering. “My process is, ‘Fuck it. It is what it is. However, it's gonna play out how it's gonna play out. This is what I want to do, and I'm willing to die behind it. If that's what was in the stars already, then it was meant to happen.’ But I'm here. We're talking about it, so...”

Zander Taketomo

In the same way Jones has refined his biggest tricks over time, he’s also evolved as a sneaker designer. For his first signature model in 2019, Jones traveled to Vietnam to tour the Adidas factory where his shoes would be produced. “The first time I didn't really know how the process of creating a shoe worked or how long things took,” he says. “It definitely has gotten easier.” His increased comfort, he says, led to a more successful shoe this time around. “I can translate [my vision] over to the design team. Obviously, I'm not good at Photoshop or Excel or whatever you want to call it, but I'm able to translate what I want and be diligent in getting that across the board.”

Back to the subway gap, though: Why, exactly, did Jones decide to simply throw that 360 clip up on IG? Because to him, it’s a trick he’s already done before. “Before it was a less hard trick, but still,” he says. He wants his next big moment to be “completely out of left field,” he explains. Whenever he figures out what that next unforgettable moment might be, rest assured the Tyshawn II will be on his feet.

The Adidas Tyshawn II will be available via adidas.com/Tyshawn and Adidas Confirmed on June 1, 2024.

Originally Appeared on GQ