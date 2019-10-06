Tyrrells Premier 15s round-up: Title rivals Saracens and Harlequins maintain unbeaten starts to the season

Leanne Riley of Harlequins (centre) holds off Ellie Underwood - Getty Images Europe

Champions Saracens underlined their resilience as they produced a stunning second-half comeback to edge Loughborough Lightning 28-24 and keep the pressure on league leaders Harlequins in the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

Alex Austerberry’s side were heading for their first defeat of the season against the university franchise after Lightning dominated the first half with tries from England stalwarts Emily Scarratt and Katy Daley-McClean. But the champions recovered a 17-0 deficit after the break with scores from Hannah Botterman, Sarah McKenna and Libby Lockwood to edge to a dramatic four-point victory.

Victory for Harlequins, who also maintained their unbeaten start to the season, means the league is already turning into a familiar two-horse race between last year’s beaten finalists and their London rivals. Karen Findlay’s outfit claimed a confident 39-12 victory over Gloucester-Hartpury at The Stoop, where just five points separated the sides at half-time after Zoe Aldcroft cancelled out Leanne Riley’s early try. But Shanaugh Brown’s double inspired three further tries from Quins’ industrious forward pack after the break in front of a 1,720-strong crowd.

Elsewhere, Sarah Bern scored her third try in two games as Bristol Bears continued their impressive start to the campaign with a convincing 36-0 drubbing over Firwood Waterloo. The England prop - one of several to have her full-time Red Roses contract renewed last week - was one of five players to cross for the West Country side and condemn their struggling Merseyside opponents to a third straight defeat. Further scores after the break from Elinor Snowsill and Amy Coles ensured Kim Oliver’s side secured the bonus point to move up to fourth in the table.

Richmond head coach Mike Panoho vowed his team would continue to improve after they clinched their maiden win of the campaign with a 35-8 win over Worcester. The west London side were the first Tyrrells club to stage a double-header this season, with the women’s side running out at The Athletic directly after the men’s fixture in the Greene King Championship.

Despite falling behind to an Akina Gondwe try in the 20th minute, the hosts were roused by a boisterous home crowd and posted a 20-8 lead at half-time and had the ascendancy after Worcester’s Elizabeth Shermer was shown yellow shorty before the hour mark. Minutes later Ellie Boatman crossed for her second try before American lock Hallie Taufoou rounded off an improved display with a sensational intercept score.

Wasps recorded their second win of the season after overpowering DMP Sharks 29-14 to remain third.