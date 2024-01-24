Tyrrell Hatton LIV deal nears as Adrian Meronk signs

Tyrrell Hatton formed an impressive partnership with Jon Rahm in the Ryder Cup - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

England’s Tyrrell Hatton is close to jumping ship to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit while Adrian Meronk, the Pole who was last week voted by his fellow pros as the DP World Tour player of the year, has already signed up.

A well-placed source indicated that Hatton has received an improved offer, although the world No 16 has remained cautious because of his fears that, if he switches, he might fall out of the top 50 and miss the 2025 majors.

Hatton’s countryman Tommy Fleetwood revealed last week that he has turned down a recent offer. Telegraph Sport revealed last month that Meronk was on the brink of accepting an offer from the breakaway league, before the world No 39 denied his impending defection.

However, a LIV insider has confirmed that Meronk was simply waiting to conclude the deal as he played on Tour in the last two weeks, finishing second at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday, behind Rory McIlroy.

Meronk was due to play in this week’s Farmers Insurance Open but withdrew before Wednesday’s first round. His manager insisted it was because of illness – “he just woke up feeling ill” – before one of the biggest secrets in the game finally came to pass.

Adrian Meronk was overlooked for the Ryder Cup despite impressive form - Getty Images/Waleed Zein

Meronk, who was controversially passed over for a Ryder Cup wildcard last year, will link up with Martin Kaymer’s “Cleeks” team, leaving Jon Rahm’s new outfit as the only four-man squad with gaps before the league kicks off its new campaign in Mexico a week on Thursday.

Having signed last month, Rahm, the world No 3, is apparently counting on the LIV executives securing Hatton’s signature. Merger negotiations continue between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour with the Public Investment Fund – the Saudi £600 billion treasure trove that bankrolls LIV – but there is no certainty of this coming to fruition.

Rahm has been in contact with the 32-year-old, with whom he forged such an impressive partnership at the Ryder Cup in October. The tax implications of an upfront fee worth up to £50 million are also understood to have made Hatton hesitant. He is due to play next week on the PGA Tour in Pebble Beach.