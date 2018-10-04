A wayward shot from defending champion Tyrrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship left a women with a horrifying gash to her head, just six days after Ryder Cup opponent Brooks Koepka hit a fan that left her blind in one eye.

Hatton was seen enjoying the raucous celebrations that followed Europe’s underdog victory at Le Golf National last weekend, but the 26-year-old Englishman was brought back down to earth on Thursday when the incident happened during his opening round at St Andrews.

Hatton was on the 15th tee of the Kingsbarn Golf Course when his errant shot missed the fairway and struck the female fan on the forehead. She required medical attention from paramedics on the scene and was left with a nasty-looking cut to her forehead.

However, she was soon back on her feet and appeared to be in good spirits as she hugged Hatton when he went to check on her condition.

Hatton was one-over-par at the time of the incident and unsurprisingly bogeyed the hole, having started on the 10th tee. However, he eagled the very next hole to get his round back on track, though he is yet to finish.

Tyrrell Hatton leaves women with horror injury after hitting fan during Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

The ensuing scenes will have been of huge relief to Hatton given the fallout from the incident at the Ryder Cup last Friday.

Corine Remande, 49, was struck in the face by a stray tee-shot from American player Koepka that led to her suffering a fractured eye socket and damaged eyeball, leaving her permanently blind in her right eye.

The incident took place on the sixth hole of Le Golf National near Paris, which staged Europe’s 17 ½-10 ½ victory, when Koepka hit his shot right of the green.

Remande immediately collapsed to the ground after being hit on the right side of her face, and although medics were on hand to tend to her on the course, she has been left with life-changing injuries.

“The doctor said immediately to my husband that it was a very big explosion in my eye and it was impossible for me now to see again with this eye,” Remande told the BBC. “I don’t know how to live with only one eye. I like walking, sport, going to the gym and playing golf.”