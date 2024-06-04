Tyrrell Hatton laughing and cursing about lost clubs on flight from London to Houston will make you smile

This week marks the first LIV Golf event in the state of Texas as play begins at the Golf Club of Houston on Friday.

And while much was made during the circuit’s debut season about a lavish plane provided by the league’s overlords, when players are forced to fly through traditional carriers they can suffer the same consequences as everyone else.

For example, take the social media fun that Ian Poulter dropped on Instagram Tuesday after a few players apparently weren’t accompanied by their golf clubs during a flight from London’s Heathrow Airport to the Golf of Mexico.

Poulter, who leads Majesticks GC, was seen laughing about the mishap and asking Tyrrell Hatton, who plays for Legion XIII, if he knew where his golf clubs were. Clearly, the 32-year-old Englishman did not.

Here’s the clip:

