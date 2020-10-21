Tyronn Lue's Clippers introduction: 10 things we learned

Tyronn Lue sat on the first floor of the Clippers’ practice facility Wednesday for his introductory news conference as the team’s new coach. Because it was 2020, he looked not into a crowd of cameras but a screen.

His boss, Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, joined the videoconference from his office, one floor higher. His boss, owner Steve Ballmer, popped into the call from his house in the state of Washington.

Separated physically, the Clippers’ leadership spent the next half hour explaining why they feel united in their approach to mine success in 2021 from the disappointment of 2020. Losing in the second round of the postseason, despite holding a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets, led to the ouster of Doc Rivers — Lue’s mentor and close friend — as coach after seven seasons.

“We had to get the best of the best, and the best of the best is Ty Lue,” Ballmer said.

Here are 10 noteworthy moments from Lue’s introduction:

1. Lue has never shied away from crediting Rivers as the biggest influence for why he entered coaching, and he called Rivers’ dismissal “tough.” But he also described the ways in which he is not a Rivers clone on the sideline, emphasizing that his style has been influenced by Gregg Popovich, Phil Jackson, Stan Van Gundy and Scott Skiles, among others.

Tactically, where Rivers’ offenses often relied on individual playmakers more than set plays, Lue is expected to run a more controlled offense that will hinge on speed and moving the ball.

“I learned a lot from Doc, but I've also learned a lot from a lot of other coaches around the league because I'm always studying, I'm always trying to get better,” Lue said. “I want to be better. So, not just learning from Doc, but I learned from other coaches like [Erik Spoelstra] and Brad Stevens and watching Nick Nurse last year, thinking outside the box of playing box-and-one and triangle-and-two [defenses] and bringing something new to the NBA. And if you stop learning, if you stop being willing to learn from other people then you won't be successful.”

2. The Clippers used a small core of about six people to evaluate their candidates. Why did Lue click so well with those people? He has long histories with nearly each of them.

Jerry West, the Hall of Fame player and executive who serves as the Clippers’ consultant, drafted Lue with the Lakers in 1998. Frank and Lue worked together in Boston under Rivers during the 2010-11 season. Mark Hughes, an assistant general manager, was an assistant coach to Rivers in Orlando in 2003, when Lue played for the Magic. And Trent Redden, another assistant general manager, was a high-ranking Cleveland front-office executive when Lue coached the Cavaliers to the 2016 championship.

3. Accountability has been a buzzword circling the team since the offseason arrived. Ballmer emphasized it during his opening statement, saying Lue has a track record of holding players accountable — something former Cavaliers players have also echoed. Ballmer was among several within the team who felt Rivers was not stringent enough at ensuring players and coaches were held responsible for their errors, and that contributed to what was perceived by some as unequal treatment.

“Ty is also a guy who I have really come to understand holds himself and others accountable, which is part of being good in the sports business,” Ballmer said.

4. In their first public comments since the season ended, Ballmer and Frank relayed their frustration with the fashion in which the Clippers were bounced from the playoffs.

“I don't think we played our best basketball most of the time, frankly, when we were in the bubble and, and certainly the way we ended our season, that really disappointed me,” Ballmer said. “You can say that was extra painful if you will, to be … up 3-1 and then, and then have Denver come back on us, but at the end of the day we did not meet the goals we set out for ourselves.”

Said Frank: “We pride ourselves on being a tough, gritty, resilient team and for many different reasons we weren’t. I think that’s something that we all have to look in the mirror that we didn’t respond to Denver’s constant jabs to us.”

5. Multiple players alluded to the lack of chemistry following their Game 7 loss to Denver. Asked how he evaluated such sentiments, Lue echoed players’ previous explanations in saying he believed a lack of time together, because of injuries and absences, was the root cause of their issues. He mentioned the deaths of loved ones close to Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and Patrick Beverley that led each to leave the NBA’s Orlando, Fla., bubble.

