Tyronn Lue says Rodney Hood will get a chance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rodney Hood has played seven minutes since Game 2 of the Boston Celtics series. That’s it. But after practice Tuesday, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue hinted at Hood returning to the lineup.

“We’re going to give Rodney a chance,” Lue said. “He’ll get a shot and see how he does. He’s been working, staying ready. So we’ll see.”

Cavs Coach Ty Lue says Rodney Hood will get "a chance" during Game 3, that he's been working hard in practices. Ty would not reveal if Cleveland willl have any starting lineup changes.





Hood, who averaged 14.7 points per game in the 2017-18 season, has not been effective throughout these playoffs. Not only has he struggled to stay on the floor averaging 13.8 minutes per game (nearly half of his 26.9 minutes per game regular season average), but he also reportedly has opted not to step on it.

Lue did not specify where Hood’s minutes will come from, although both Cavaliers guards Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Korver have struggled of late, shooting 3-of-13 and 8-of-25, respectively. Regardless, Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be the former Duke Blue Devil’s first true minutes since the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

And to beat the Golden State Warriors in its first home game of the NBA Finals, Cleveland will certainly need Hood’s production.



