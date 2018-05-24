Tyronn Lue Says Celtics Not Playing Ojeleye 'Threw Us for a Loop'

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said the team was "thrown for a loop" after the Celtics choose not to play Semi Ojeleye in the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

The Cavs lost 96–83, and Boston now leads the series 3–2.

After the game, a reporter asked Lue if something was "out of whack" with his rotation.

Lue said the Celtics “threw (the Cavs) for a loop” by declining to play Ojeleye. He said that's why Korver didn’t play as many minutes.

Here's the baffling Ty Lue quote where he says Brad Stevens“threw (the Cavs) for a loop” by declining to play Ojeleye. That’s why Korver didn’t play as many minutes because that was his matchup...... pic.twitter.com/tCpTRKghG5 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 24, 2018

Well the comments confused a lot of people.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the response:

Tyronn Lue's game plan for tonight. pic.twitter.com/d9g1XJOloQ — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) May 24, 2018

If nobody else is going to say it, I will: Tyronn Lue has made some questionable decisions with his rotation tonight. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) May 24, 2018

Listen, I like Tyronn Lue...I do. But Semi Ojeleye, yes, SEMI OJELEYE should NEVER have an impact on your rotations and what you're looking to do. Stop. — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWTAM) May 24, 2018

Game 6 will be Friday.