Tyronn Lue Says Celtics Not Playing Ojeleye 'Threw Us for a Loop'

Charlotte Carroll
Sports Illustrated
Tyronn Lue Says Celtics Not Playing Ojeleye 'Threw Us for a Loop'
Tyronn Lue Says Celtics Not Playing Ojeleye 'Threw Us for a Loop'

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said the team was "thrown for a loop" after the Celtics choose not to play Semi Ojeleye in the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night.

The Cavs lost 96–83, and Boston now leads the series 3–2.

After the game, a reporter asked Lue if something was "out of whack" with his rotation.

Lue said the Celtics “threw (the Cavs) for a loop” by declining to play Ojeleye. He said that's why Korver didn’t play as many minutes.

Well the comments confused a lot of people.

Here's what Twitter had to say about the response:

Game 6 will be Friday.

What to Read Next