Report: Tyronn Lue called Luke Walton, said Lakers have not reached out about coaching job

Despite constant rumors about his job security, Lakers coach Luke Walton said he fully expects "to be coaching this team again next year." (Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to miss the playoffs this season, marking the first time that LeBron James has missed the postseason since 2005.

Naturally, Lakers fans aren’t happy about it — and many have called for Lakers president Magic Johnson to replace coach Luke Walton.

In nearly three seasons, Walton has compiled a 94-144 record and failed to reach the postseason once.

Several names have been thrown out as possible replacements for Walton, too, including Jason Kidd, Tyronn Lue, Mark Jackson, and Doc Rivers — who denied he was interested and signed a contract extension with the Clippers last week.

According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, however, Lue called Walton recently to “assure him that the Lakers had not contacted him” about coaching the team. If he does end up getting that call in the future, Lue told Walton, he will call him and let him know out of “courtesy and friendship.”

While they haven’t played or coached together in the NBA, it appears that Walton and Lue’s relationship is still solid. The pair have a lot in common, both having coached James and both having won a championship with the Lakers in their playing days. Lue even had breakfast with Walton last summer to discuss what it’s like coaching the superstar.

Walton, however, still doesn’t think he will be anywhere else next year.

“I fully expecting to be coaching this team again next year,” Walton told The Athletic on Tuesday.

As for all of the rumors about his job — which seemingly started the moment that James announced he was signing with the Lakers — Walton said he doesn’t pay any attention to them.

“I just view it as outside noise unless someone from within tells me that that happened,” Walton told The Athletic. “Unless someone from within our group is telling me that, I just view it like all the other things we’ve gone through as a team this year. Those are things that I don’t have the time to worry about. I’ve got more important things to do like getting the team better and doing my job.”

