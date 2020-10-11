Tyronn Lue lands in Houston to talk to Rockets about coaching job

And the coaching carousel continues.

The very much in demand Tyronn Lue has landed in Houston to talk with Daryl Morey and the Rockets front office about their coaching job (that discussion reportedly happens Monday). Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston caught up with Lue, who, of course, sang the praises of James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

Tyronn Lue in Houston to interview w/ the #Rockets: “It means a lot just to have an opportunity to come in & interview for a head coaching job here in Houston. It’s very exciting..having an opportunity to have a chance to coach 2 MVP players in Russell Westbrook & James Harden..” pic.twitter.com/iHq5IEz7kA — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 11, 2020





Lue would be a good fit for the Rockets. He managed big egos on a team before and won a ring with them (LeBron James and Kyrie Irving). He has the gravitas to come in and get the players to listen to what he is preaching.

There are two big questions. First, does Lue want the job? Or, put more accurately, does he want this job more than the Clippers’ or Pelicans’ jobs (he was interviewing with both of those teams as well). Lue is in demand and can choose the place he feels is the best fit for him and his family, and where he can win. Does he believe he can contend for a title with a small-ball team led by Harden and Westbrook?