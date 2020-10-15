What Tyronn Lue getting Clippers job could mean for Sixers' coaching staff

What Lue getting Clippers job could mean for Sixers' coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Tyronn Lue is taking over Doc Rivers’ old job in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Clippers are hiring Lue as their next head coach, and that he'll have Chauncey Billups as his lead assistant. The Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner reports Larry Drew will also be on Lue's staff.

Lue was a candidate for the Sixers’ head coaching position, a job Rivers accepted on Oct. 1, and also in the mix for several other open spots. The 43-year-old coached the Cavaliers to an NBA title and two Eastern Conference championships in his first three seasons as a head coach. He was Rivers’ top assistant this year.

For the Sixers, it’s notable that Sam Cassell didn’t receive a promotion. Cassell spent six seasons on Rivers’ staff, and Rivers told reporters in September that the 50-year-old should be a head coach. If that doesn’t happen this offseason for Cassell, he’d seem to be a logical candidate for the Sixers’ staff.

“He’s got an incredibly high basketball IQ and I hope he gets a shot,” Rivers said. “He’s paid every due that’s possible … and he’s yet to get a job, so I’m hoping that happens.”

The Rockets, Pelicans, Pacers and Thunder are the remaining head coaching vacancies. Cassell, who began his 15-season NBA career with the Rockets, has been linked to the Houston opening.

That head coaching search is now in a unique position after general manager Daryl Morey’s decision to step down. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets will promote executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone to GM and that Morey will stay on as an advisor until the team hires a head coach.

Former Kings and Grizzlies head coach Dave Joerger is joining Rivers' staff, a source confirmed Thursday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.