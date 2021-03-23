Tyronn Lue gets tough and challenges Clippers in big comeback win over Hawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Greif
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - MAR. 22, 2021. Clippers guard Reggie Jackson goes to the basket against a trio of Hawks defenders.
Clippers guard Reggie Jackson puts up a shot between a trio of Atlanta Hawks defenders during the Clippers' 119-110 victory Monday at Staples Center. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

At first, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue tried getting his team’s attention by burning a timeout only 32 seconds into Monday’s third quarter.

Hours after center Ivica Zubac acknowledged that the team’s defense could be “much better [at] communicating,” the Clippers had just lost track of Atlanta’s Tony Snell, allowing Kawhi Leonard’s former high school teammate to run to a corner unnoticed and drain a wide-open three-pointer. Lue barely spoke to players during the timeout. Players were left to sort out how they were trailing by 18 points.

When that didn’t stem the trouble, Lue was even less subtle. Down 21 with 6 minutes 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Lue removed all five starters and inserted an all-bench lineup featuring rotation players Terance Mann and Nicolas Batum alongside little-used Patrick Patterson, Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey.

It wasn’t a white flag. It was a challenge.

By the fourth quarter’s end, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was shaking his fists in the air in giddy joy, Kennard was bounding up the court, howling at the roof of an empty Staples Center, and the once-dead Clippers finished off the once-cruising Hawks for a 119-110 victory that left Lue pumping his fist in the final moments.

The difference was the bench, whose frenetic defense and 21-10 run to end the third quarter lit the fuse of a comeback that ended Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak in stunning fashion.

After trailing 88-66 with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter, the Clippers outscored the Hawks 53-22.

“I just wanted to put a group in to try to change it up,” Lue said. “Play hard and compete. Those guys did a hell of a job.”

It secured consecutive victories for the Clippers (28-16) for the first time since Feb. 14-15.

Kennard scored 20 points and made all eight of his shots, including a banked-in three-pointer from halfcourt to end the third quarter. The Clippers outscored Atlanta (22-21) by 30 points during his 19 minutes, a career-high plus-minus. When Kennard walked into the locker room, teammates showered him with water, Lue said.

Mann registered the second double-double of his career with 21 points and 10 rebounds, at times directing the offense with his drives and passes. Leonard scored 25 points and Marcus Morris 19. Leonard and Paul George, who scored eight points, were among the starters re-inserted to close the final nine minutes, and then Morris joined with six minutes to play. They finished the game with the duo that had helped start the rally: Kennard and Mann.

Those two had been intertwined in recent weeks but in a far different way. The rise of Mann, a second-round pick in his second season, had kept Kennard, who signed a four-year extension worth $56 million guaranteed in December, out of the rotation.

But while playing in blowouts during his last four appearances, Kennard had quietly made 18 of 31 shots. The Clippers have had trouble trusting his readiness to play aggressively this season, as he has returned from bilateral knee tendinitis while adjusting to a new team, but Lue said he had taken note of how diligently Kennard kept preparing even when his role was reduced to clapping on the sideline.

Lue said he was “so happy” for Kennard’s big night.

As energized as the Clippers appeared by the run, it generated no small amount of frustration that such a drastic measure had been deemed necessary. Only three days before the trade deadline, the Clippers began the night by trading Mfiondu Kabengele, a first-round pick the team had traded up to acquire in 2019, to Sacramento to free his $2-million salary from the team’s books and open a second roster spot.

The moves could set up a flurry of more moves as Thursday’s deadline nears, with the Clippers believed to be looking for improvements around the margins of its rotation, particularly in the backcourt. No extra body can make up for defensive effort lagging as much as it did at times through Monday’s first half, though.

Averaging 22.4 points during Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak entering Monday, Trae Young nearly reached that by halftime by scoring 20 points, including five free throws — only two fewer than all the Clippers combined. Young made three of nine field-goal attempts in the second half to finish with a team-high 28 points.

The Hawks made eight of their last 24 shots.

“This was a big win for us,” Lue said, “and is hopefully a huge step forward for us as well.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Sources: Knicks not looking to disrupt team chemistry with major trade at deadline

    Several teams in touch with the Knicks recently are under the impression that New York is unlikely to trade major assets for a top player at the deadline.

  • Why Bulls' young core's failure to consistently impact games clouds future

    Billy Donovan said games against elite opponents like the Jazz can be good for young players like Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter Jr. and Coby White, but each struggled.

  • The Celtics fight to force OT but fall short in Memphis 132-126

    The Celtics fall to Memphis on the road

  • Kyrie Irving to miss Nets' next 3 games due to 'family matter'

    The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.

  • Trump touts Cruz, Hawley as the future of the GOP in new interview

    Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) led the charge in the Senate to challenge the Electoral College results on Jan. 6. The plan was largely upended when a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters breached the Capitol and delayed the vote. Hawley and Cruz still went through with their objections, but the push lost momentum and many of their colleagues bailed. Since then, the two senators have faced harsh criticism across the political spectrum, but Trump himself still appears to have their backs. In an interview with Fox News' Lisa Boothe, who launched her podcast Monday, Trump pointed to Hawley and Cruz as two people who could lead the Republican Party going forward, though he didn't mention their roles in the Capitol riot. Hawley, Trump said, "has shown some real courage in going after big tech." As for Cruz, Trump said they "had it out for a while," because Cruz "got very, very ... rather violent and vicious" during the 2016 GOP primaries, but "it simmered down and he's been great." Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), and Trump's former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the favorite to win Arkansas' 2022 gubernatorial election, were among the other figures the former president highlighted as the future of the GOP. Among the people Trump names as part of the future of the GOP: DeSantis, Hawley, Cruz, Paul, Huckabee Sanders, and Noem pic.twitter.com/T5KBlBhcFN — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) March 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsCDC director warns of potential 'avoidable surge' of COVID-19 casesJeopardy! fans vow to boycott episodes hosted by Dr. Oz

  • Nigeria suspends Emirates flights over COVID-19 tests

    Nigeria suspended the airline Emirates from flying into or out of its territory last week after the carrier imposed additional COVID-19 test requirements on passengers from the country, the aviation minister said on Monday. Emirates said last week passenger flights to and from Nigeria had been suspended until further notice in line with government directives, but did not give details. Aviation minister Hadi Sirika told a news conference that the airline had demanded passengers from Nigeria undertake three COVID-19 tests within 24 hours, leading the government to suspend its operations, with the exemption of cargo and humanitarian flights.

  • Cat Zingano vs. Olivia Parker booked for Bellator 256

    A former UFC title challenger has her next fight booked – and a win could set her up for a Bellator title shot.

  • Sources: Celtics rumored as ‘top suitor’ for Nemanja Bjelica

    According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, multiple league sources see the Celtics as 'top suitors' for Sacramento's Nemanja Bjelica.

  • Ray Fisher Demands WarnerMedia Reveal ‘Justice League’ Investigation Findings Following CEO Ann Sarnoff’s Comments

    Actor Ray Fisher, who has been quite content of late on social media, promoting the HBO Max feature Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, but tonight he took aim at WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff regarding her recent statements in a Variety interview about the studio’s investigation into Joss Whedon’s alleged misconduct during production four years ago. Sarnoff […]

  • Derrick Rose back with Knicks after brutal COVID-19 battle: 'I never felt anything like that before'

    “I’ve had the flu. It was nothing like the flu. It was that times 10."

  • By this point, it seems the NCAA is actively choosing to disrespect women's basketball players

    Whether it's the facilities, the meals or the media access, college sports' governing body is favoring the men's tournament so much you have to wonder what's going on.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Kings acquire Mfiondu Kabengele from Clippers

    All the news, rumors and deals before the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.

  • The Big Ten has flopped in the NCAA tournament. Was it overrated all along?

    Nine Big Ten teams secured NCAA tournament bids on Selection Sunday, more than any other league in college basketball. Eight days later, Michigan is the only one still alive.

  • UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson outworks a laughing Kevin Holland

    The UFC Vegas 22 results were colored with several spectacular knockouts, but the main event boiled down to a seasoned veteran outworking a rising contender. UFC Vegas 22 results: Derek Brunson dominates Kevin Holland with superior wrestling The UFC Vegas 22 main event started off as a fairly dominant first round for Brunson. That dominance continued throughout the fight. Brunson utilized his wrestling throughout all five rounds to maintain over 15 minutes of ground control. Regardless, it was not enough to shut Holland up. In the second round, the fight saw an interesting exchange on the feet with Holland landing significant strikes that visibly wobbled Brunson. Not long after that burst of momentum for “Trailblazer,” Brunson again secured a takedown and regained ground control. The remainder of the fight was essentially the same story. A total of five takedowns from Brunson and consistent ground control gave Holland slim opportunity to assert any offense. While Holland made a little more UFC history by becoming the first fighter in the promotion to take Brunson down, Brunson did not feed into Holland’s banter. He maintained focus for the entirety of the fight and brought home a well-deserved unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 22 results Derek Brunson defeats Kevin Holland UFC Vegas 22 results: Max Griffin lives up to his nickname with vicious KO of Song Kenan Team Alpha Male product Max “Pain” Griffin certainly proved his nickname is well-deserved by clocking Song Kenan with a vicious one-two combination to faceplant him at 2:20 in the first round. Both Griffin and Kenan started the fight with frequent output, trading strikes with momentum swaying back and forth. Not long after a stuffed takedown attempt from Griffin, Kenan landed a right hand along with a kick to the body before “Pain” put Kenan to sleep. In a night full of knockouts, perhaps this was the most impressive one of the evening. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373483568354238464?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results: Adrian Yanez patiently delivers 3rd-round KO against Gustavo Lopez Adiran Yanez continued to impress fans, pundits and fighters by defeating esteemed prospect Gustavo Lopez by TKO in the third round of their bantamweight scrap. The story of the fight was Yanez walking down Lopez with little concern for the threat his opponent posed on the feet, peppering him with slick boxing combinations throughout and wobbling Lopez several times in the process. Yanez remained extremely patient throughout the fight as well. Rather than chasing the finish, Yanez instead let the knockout come to him. Yanez took home the highlight-reel knockout finish in the third round. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373467670067216385?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Adrian Yanez defeats Gustavo Lopez UFC Vegas 22 results: Tai Tuivasa steamrolls newcomer Harry Hunsucker Australian heavyweight Tai Tuivasa put on an astounding performance, delivering a rude welcome to UFC newcomer Harry Hunsucker with a vicious TKO 49 seconds into the first round. Tuivasa weathered Hunsucker’s early haymakers and quickly neutralized his lead leg with devastating leg kicks before delivering a couple of powerful right hands to knock Hunsucker down. He followed with ground and pound strikes before the fight was stopped. With this victory over a short notice opponent, Tuivasa has earned his first winning streak in the UFC since 2018. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1373460023284805633?s=20 UFC Vegas 22 results Tai Tuivasa defeats Harry Hunsucker Alexander Volkanovski tests positive for COVID-19, Brian Ortega UFC 260 title fight scrapped UFC Vegas 22 Live Results UFC Vegas 22 Main Card Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Gregor Gillespie vs Brad Riddell -- Canceled due to COVID-19 protocolsWelterweight Bout: Max Griffin def Song Kenan by KO (punch) at 2:20, R1Strawweight Bout: Montserrat Canejo def Cheyanne Buys by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Bantamweight Bout: Adrian Yanez def Gustavo Lopez by KO (punch) at 0:27, R3Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa def Harry Hunsucker by TKO (punches) at 0:49, R1 UFC Vegas 22 Prelims Women's Bantamweight Bout: Macy Chiasson def Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson def Leonardo Santos by KO (punches) at 4:59, R3Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles def Roman Dolidze by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Bantamweight Bout: Montel Jackson def Jesse Strader by TKO (punches) at 1:58, R1Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva def JP Buys by TKO (punch) at 2:56, R2Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila vs Julija Stoliarenko -- CANCELED

  • UFC 260 title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega postponed due to COVID-19

    UFC 260 is down a title fight after Alex Volkanovski announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

  • With LeBron out indefinitely, which team will step up at the NBA trade deadline?

    He’ll return for sure, but who’ll truly be around to greet him upon his re-arrival?

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Maurice Hooker upset Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    At BetMGM, Ortiz is -1250 to win and -300 to win by knockout.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: MVP James Harden, Hall of Famer Chris Webber and trade chip Kyle Lowry

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Saints lose 6th-round draft pick, get fined $700,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols

    The Saints got in trouble with the league for COVID violations three times in 2020.

  • Steve Kerr 'angry' after comments on Kevin Durant, last season's 15-50 team taken out of context

    "But to take that comment and put it into a tweet and send it into the universe was so irresponsible and damaging, and I'm angry."