Tyrone Wheatley to join NFL team as assistant coach

After three years of leading his own show at Morgan State, former Michigan football running back and assistant coach Tyrone Wheatley is ready to head back to the NFL.

According to Pro Football Talk, Wheatley is joining the Denver Broncos new coaching staff, coming aboard as the new running backs coach.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was on the same staff as former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley at a few of his previous stops and it looks like the two men will be working together again in Denver. According to multiple reports, Wheatley is expected to sign on to be the running backs coach in Denver. Wheatley has spent the last three years as the head coach at Morgan State.

Wheatley spent two years at Michigan as the running backs coach, joining Jim Harbaugh when he first arrived in Ann Arbor. However, he left after the 2016 season, returning to the NFL as the Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach before getting the head post at Morgan State.

Before he returned to Ann Arbor, Wheatley was coaching running backs with the Buffalo Bills.

