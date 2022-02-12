Tyrone Wheatley is expected to be Broncos running backs coach

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was on the same staff as former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley at a few of his previous stops and it looks like the two men will be working together again in Denver.

According to multiple reports, Wheatley is expected to sign on to be the running backs coach in Denver. Wheatley has spent the last three years as the head coach at Morgan State.

Wheatley coached running backs for the Jaguars in 2017 and 2018 when Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Jacksonville. He held the same position for the Bills when Hackett was their offensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014 and both men coached at Syracuse from 2010-2012.

Wheatley has also coached at the University of Michigan, where he starred as a running back before being selected by the Giants in the first round of the 1995 draft. He spent four years with the Giants and six years with the Raiders before retiring with 1,270 carries for 4,962 yards and 40 touchdowns.

